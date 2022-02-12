Two COVID-19-related deaths reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two COVID-related deaths Friday.

One individual was between 50 and 69 years of age, and the other was in the 70-plus age group. One individual had underlying health conditions. Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility.

One individual resided in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. The other resided in Santa Maria.

No COVID-19 numbers were released Friday because the county’s epidemiology team experienced a technical issue. The data is scheduled to be released Monday, along with the data for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

— Katherine Zehnder