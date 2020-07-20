Two employees test positive for COVID at Santa Maria Post Office

The United States Postal Service announced that two employees at the Santa Maria Post Office recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released on Sunday, the USPS said it is still in the process of contacting the public health department about the cases. The USPS said it plans to follow any health guidance it receives. No information was given about the two employees who tested positive.

Despite the two positive tests, the USPS said it believes the risk is low that any other employees at the Santa Maria branch will catch the virus.

The postal service also cited the Center for Disease Control and the Surgeon General’s statements, which go on to explain that it is unlikely that the virus will spread through domestic or international mail and packages.

