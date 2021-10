KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, is broadcasting two football games this weekend.

First, it’s Bishop Diego at Moorpark High School. Air time for tonight’s game is 6:45 p.m.

Then it’s Santa Barbara City College at Los Angeles Valley College on Saturday. Air time is 5:45 p.m.

In addition to airing on AM 1290, both games will be livestreamed at newspress.com.

— Dave Mason