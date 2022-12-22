Two Goleta City Council members sworn in

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Goleta City Council member Luz Reyes-Martin is sworn into office at Tuesday’s meeting. At right, Councilmember James Kyriaco takes the oath as he starts his second term.

The city of Goleta officially has its first two council members elected by district. At the final council meeting of the year on Tuesday evening, the election results were certified, followed by a swearing in and oath of office ceremony for Goleta City Council members Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Councilman James Kyriaco (District 2).

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by applause from the audience and remarks from the mayor and council members.

“I am very proud to serve my community as a Goleta City Council member,” said Councilwoman Luz Reyes-Martin, who is starting her first term. “I am looking forward to working with the mayor and council, our community, and our regional partners to address important issues facing our city. From my professional background, I have a deep understanding of how city government should work, how it should be accountable to the community, and how essential thoughtful planning is to sustainable communities.”

Councilwoman Reyes-Martín served on the Goleta Union School District Board for the past eight years and was the executive director of public affairs and communications at Santa Barbara City College.

Councilwoman Reyes-Martín also worked previously for the city of Goleta as a neighborhood services analyst.

She has a master’s degree in land use planning and in public administration. She has lived in Goleta for the past 10 years and loves raising her family in the city.

“I look forward to continuing our work together and building on the successes of the last four years,” said Councilman James Kyriaco, who has served on the council since 2018.

Councilman Kyriaco said his goals include ensuring fiscal responsibility and protecting the quality of neighborhoods. “As I sit here tonight, knowing that I have been returned to serve another four years in office, I am filled with feelings of optimism and gratitude.”

Councilman Kyriaco serves as the city’s representatives on numerous organizations and sits on a wide variety of committees. He started his career working in local politics, managing, and assisting election campaigns. He also served as the executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

He was also a founding member of the city of Goleta’s Public Engagement Commission and is a former member of the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Councilman Kyriaco graduated with a bachelor of arts in liberal studies from Antioch University of Santa Barbara and earned a master of arts in public administration from California State University, Northridge. Councilman Kyriaco and his wife Angie have lived in Goleta since 2010.

Districts 3 and 4 in western Goleta will vote for a council member in the 2024 election. The mayor’s position is elected citywide and will be on the 2024 ballot. Goleta residents can find out which district they live in by going to ndcresearch.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=8d7cbd5588914037bd8e46188cb905b6.

Also at the council meeting Tuesday night, Councilman Kyle Richards was selected as mayor pro tempore.

