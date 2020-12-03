Two high school swimming stars commit to Westmont

Westmont College has added depth to its pool this week after receiving commitments from two more high school women’s swimming recruits.

Coach Jill Jones Lin announced that Roseville’s Olivia Garrison and Chino Hills’ Emmeline Larsson have both signed with the Warriors. They join Burbank’s Ella Chaisson, who committed to Westmont last month.

“Despite being in quarantine, strange swim practice hours and remote schooling, Olivia has seen many time improvements in her events this summer,” coach Jones Lin said. “I was inspired by her commitment to improve in her swimming and I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach Olivia next year.

“And Emmeline is an incredible addition to our team and I am thrilled to have her join us next year. She is highly motivated and an all-around great teammate.”

Garrison, a senior at Granite Bay High School, was a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section finalist as both a freshman and a sophomore. She placed ninth in the 500-yard freestyle and 12th in the 200 free at the 2019 championships, while also helping Granite Bay win the 4×100 free relay. Her junior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her personal bests include 55.58 in the 100 free, 1:58.70 in the 200 free, 5:15.37 in the 500 free, and 10:49.52 in the 1000 free.

“I am excited to continue my swimming with an incredible coaching staff and team,” Garrison said. “I can’t wait to be a part of and contribute to this new team, while growing in my swimming ability and relationship with God.

“I got to meet the team when I visited last month and everyone was so welcoming and friendly.”

Garrison, who also swims for the Sierra Marlins Swim Club, plans to major in religious studies at Westmont with the goal of pursuing mission work.

“The Christ-centered environment of Westmont drew me in and made me feel at home,” she said. “I love the tight-knit community that the campus brings. Coming from such a large high school in Granite Bay, I am excited to be able to get more individual attention to further develop myself and reach my goals.”

Larsson, a senior at Ruben S. Ayala High School, is a two-time Palomares League champion with four conference records under her belt. She holds personal-best times of 25.61 in the 50 free and 56.45 seconds in the 100 free.

“What I am most looking forward to about swimming at Westmont is being a part of a team of tightly knit women who encourage each other’s success and improvements, in and out of the pool,” Larsson said. “The team supports you toward personal improvement and the coaches work with you personally.”

Larsson, who swims club for Bi-County Regional Elite Aquatics, said she is planning to follow the pre-med track at Westmont “with the goal of going on to medical school after completing my bachelor’s.”

Westmont women’s swimming, having already competed in one virtual meet this season, is scheduled to compete in another on Dec. 12.

