Two injured by deadly weapon

SANTA BARBARA — A large fight erupted at a party at a vacation rental on the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road, resulting in two victims getting assaulted with a deadly weapon.

According to a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office news release, sheriff’s deputies and fire and medic personnel responded to a 911 call for victims who were injured in a fight. Upon arrival at the vacation rental, the deputies discovered that two individuals were being treated at a local hospital after getting attacked with a deadly weapon and injured. Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. So the details of the fight, the suspect’s identity and the type of weapon used are being withheld.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150. They can also call the tip line at 805-681-4171 if they wish to remain anonymous.

