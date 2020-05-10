Two injured in Santa Maria-area crash

SANTA MARIA – Two people were injured Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Union Valley Road and Clark Avenue in the Santa Maria Valley and Orcutt area, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:52 a.m. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews arrived on scene and discovered three vehicles involved, including one vehicle which was towing another vehicle. The vehicle with a car in tow collided with another vehicle and ended up rolling into the center divide, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Two people were injured, including one who suffered moderate injuries and another who suffered minor injuries. Fire crews had to remove a door of one of the vehicles to remove an occupant. A third person involved was uninjured, said Capt. Bertucelli.

Both patients were transported by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center. Traffic restrictions were in place for a time following the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.