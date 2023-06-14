Two local students make Dean’s honor list

The following students have made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.:

— Samir Beall of Santa Barbara is studying computer science.

— Jillian Lin of Goleta is studying architecture.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better.

The Troy, New York university offers degrees from five schools: engineering; science; architecture; humanities, arts, and social sciences; and the Lally School of Management; as well as an interdisciplinary degree in information technology and web science.

To learn more visit www.rpi.edu.

— Liam Hibbert