Two more COVID-19 deaths reported

Two more individuals have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Both individuals lived in Santa Maria, were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions. One death was related to the Country Oaks Care Center outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths at the care center to nine.

As of Monday, there are now 2,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County.

There have been 990 positive cases reported at the Federal Prison in Lompoc.

In addition, 1,456 of the cases are community cases, and 1,956 have fully recovered from COVID-19.