Two new board members announced at Savie Health

Savie Health has announced the addition of two new members to the organization’s board.

Savie Health is a free medical clinic in Lompoc for people who are uninsured.

Yasmin Dawson, a community organizer, and Michael Dixon, a licensed clinical social worker, will join Savie Health’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Dawson is the co-founder and president of Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4), a coalition that works to unify Lompoc community members by working with leaders and individuals committed to equity and peace.

She is also the recipient of the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize for her role as organizer of the March for Marlon in 2019 in honor of Marlon Brumfield, a U.S. Army soldier shot and killed while visiting home in Lompoc.

Ms. Dawson is also president of the Islamic Center of Lompoc and a member of both the Santa Maria/Lompoc Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the local Democratic Club.

Ms. Dawson participated as a community member in a course for graduate students aimed at addressing health disparities in Santa Barbara County, offered by UCSB and the NAACP. She received the Santa Barbara County Action Network’s North County “Looking Forward” award in 2021. She previously served as a volunteer for the North County Rape Crisis Center.

Mr. Dixon is a licensed clinical social worker and manager of the Behavioral Health Program at Lompoc Health. He previously worked in Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Case Management Department, assisting with discharge planning, care coordination, therapeutic intervention and staff education on mental health.

Mr. Dixon has extensive experience working with patients in crisis, having worked on the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness’ crisis team from 2014 to 2021.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oswego State University in New York and a master’s of social work from the University at Albany.

