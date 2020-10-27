Two new COVID-19 deaths in SB County

There were two COVID-19 deaths reported in Santa Barbara County on Monday. Both deceased individuals had underlying medical conditions and neither was associated with an outbreak in a congregate living facility. One was between the ages of 30 and 49, and the other between the ages of 50 and 69.

In addition to the two deaths, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 12 daily cases. Five of these were in Isla Vista and four were in Santa Maria. Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Lompoc had one daily case each.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County to 9,820. 9,580 of these cases have recovered, 118 are still infectious, 122 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria is the Santa Barbara locality with by far the most deaths, 68. Santa Barbara has had the second most deaths, 13.

Of the 118 still infectious cases, 31 are in Santa Maria and another 31 are in Isla Vista. Sixteen still infectious cases are in Lompoc, 11 are in Santa Barbara, and seven are in Orcutt. The Santa Ynez Valley and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota have four cases each, and Goleta and the South County Unincorporated Area each have two.

There is also one still infectious case in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of nine still infectious cases are still pending.

Of Monday’s 12 daily cases, six were individuals in the 18-29 age range, two were in the 30-49 age range, three were in the 50-69 age range, and one was 70 or older.

Six of Monday’s daily cases were male, and the other half were female. When the community and Lompoc Federal Prison cases are combined, 5,372 of Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 cases are male and 4,336 are female.

Some 189,548 COVID-19 tests have been done in Santa Barbara County. 178,924 of these tests have been negative, 9,820 have been positive, 503 tests have been inconclusive, and 106 have been invalid. 195 tests are pending.

Of the 9,820 positive COVID-19 tests, 5,936 have been symptomatic. 1,015 have been asymptomatic, and 108 are under investigation. The symptomatic status of 2,761 cases is unknown.

