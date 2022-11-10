Two papers in Saturday’s mail

Subscribers to the Santa Barbara News-Press will receive two papers at their homes on Saturday: the Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend and the Veteran’s Day edition of the News-Press.

The Veteran’s Day edition will not be delivered on Friday because the U.S. Postal Service, which delivers the News-Press to subscribers, doesn’t deliver on holidays.

But the Veteran’s Day edition, which will feature a special story about a veteran and our special tribute to veterans, will be available on Friday in news racks and stores. Please check newspress.com for the most up-to-date listing of retailers carrying the News-Press.