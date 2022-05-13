Two sets of triplets arrive at Marian Regional Medical Center

COURTESY PHOTOS

Three girls were born to Cristal Cabrera, the Marian OB Unit clerk, at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The Birthing Center at Marian Regional Medical Center recently welcomed two sets of triplets to proud local parents.

All six babies were born healthy and admitted to the Santa Maria hospital’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for special care.

The first triplets — three girls — were born to Cristal Cabrera, the Marian OB Unit clerk. Rose Marie, Camila Rose and Vickie Isabella were the third, fourth and fifth children for Ms. Cabrera, who has 3-year-old Juan and 13-year-old Catalina at home.

“I was shocked when I found out I was having three babies, and I feel so blessed,” she said. “It feels amazing to be their mom, and the level of care I have received was above and beyond what I expected. I am so eager to introduce the girls to my children, and they are equally excited to meet the triplets.”

Estrella Flores had two girls and a boy.

Shortly after their birth, Santa Maria residents Estrella Flores and Luis Delamora were preparing for the birth of their three new babies — two girls and a boy. Already parents to 4-year-old Dalary, the couple was also initially shocked to learn they would be having triplets: Camila, Diana and Sebastian.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told me I was having three babies,” said the new mom. “Now that they are here and doing well, I feel super excited to introduce them to my daughter, their big sister!”

Now a father of four, Mr. Delamora was at work when his wife called him during her ultrasound to share that she was carrying not one, but three babies.

“I was shocked and thought she was kidding,” he said. “After I was able to compose myself and safely get down from the very tall ladder that I was on, I was excited to experience something not many get to.”

Moms and babies are all healthy and enjoying time with their new bundles of joy, who are all expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.

