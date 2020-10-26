Two spots open for Buellton school board

Two spots are open for Buellton Union school board, and one incumbent is looking to retain his seat.

The incumbent, Andrew Morgan, has three challengers in the race.

SANDRA ENOS-JORDAN

Sandra Enos-Jordan is a retired school nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s in education and a certificate in public health nursing.

“These are challenging times for students and families and the school board provides a vital

role to the success of the education of every student. If students are offered a holistic environment, they will learn,” she said in her candidate statement.

CHRISTY NORDGREN

Christy Nordgren is a middle school humanities teacher and athletic director at the Dunn School. She is also a member of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A oversight committee.

She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Cal Poly and began her education career as a high school English teacher in 2003.

ALLISON SCHWARTZ

The last challenger, Allison Schwartz, says her experience as a school psychologist will help her advocate for Buellton Union’s community.

“If elected, I’ll diligently work toward retaining highly qualified teachers and support staff,” she said in her candidate statement. “I have unique experiences in working within special education and will be sure to advocate for every child, including our most vulnerable.”

ANDREW MORGAN

Current board member Andrew Morgan serves as a service delivery manager and adjunct professor at UCSB. He has a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge.