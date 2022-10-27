Two Westmont volleyball athletes named players of the week by the conference

COURTESY PHOTOS

Westmont freshman Alexa Shiner has been named Setter of the Week by the Golden State Athletic Conference.

ALISO VIEJO — As the Warriors approach clinching the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship, the Westmont volleyball team continues to add to their list of accolades.

The GSAC announced this week that freshman Alexa Shiner was named GSAC Setter of the Week, while sophomore Sara Krueger was named GSAC Attacker of the Week.

“Alexa and Sara earning these awards is quite an honor,” said Westmont Head Coach Ruth McGolpin. “Alexa as a true freshman has not only incredible talent, but poise, and is also a good defender. Sara, as a sophomore, has really developed as she’s transferred from a middle hitter last year to an opposite this season.

“Sara jumps well, is extremely athletic, and she gets so fired up when she blocks. I am super proud of both of them.”

Westmont sophomore Sara Krueger was named GSAC Attacker of the Week.

Shiner keeps the title of GSAC Setter of the Week in Warrior hands for the third consecutive week, after senior Keelyn Kistner received the honor each of the last two times around. Shiner earned the honor for the first time in her collegiate career this week after collecting a combined 43 assists across a pair of wins over Life Pacific and Hope International.

Against Life Pacific, Shiner collected a season-high 28 assists, while also recording 10 digs. In a 6-2 offense, the freshman is currently ranked 12th in the GSAC with 4.10 assists per set.

Krueger, a sophomore, earned Attacker of the Week for the first time in her career, after previously being named GSAC and NAIA Defender of the Week one year ag. While her national honor in 2021 came due to her ability to shut down the attack, this time around Krueger made headlines due to her ability to attack on her own.

Against LPU, Krueger collected a career-high 13 kills, while posting an attack percentage of .455. Then, against the Hope International Royals, Krueger collected another 10 kills as the Warriors won in three sets.

Shiner, Krueger, and the rest of the Warriors are currently riding a six-game winning streak, allowing them to trim the magic down to two over second-place Vanguard. This Friday, at 7 p.m., the Warriors host the Lions in Murchison Gym.

With Westmont ahead of the Lions by three games with only four remaining, a win over Vanguard on Friday would clinch Westmont the Golden State Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship.

Links to tickets and live coverage for Friday’s match are available at athletics.westmont.edu.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

