Ty Warner praises new chef

Owner sees Thomas Keller as the final element in making Coral Casino the nation’s most coveted private beach club

Chef Thomas Keller has earned seven Michelin Stars for his various restaurants.

Renowned chef Thomas Keller was recently announced as head chef at Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club.

And Ty Warner, who owns the Montecito business, has expressed excitement about that.

Chef Keller, with seven Michelin Stars for his various restaurants, will oversee food and beverage operations in a new partnership with the Coral Casino. Multi-million dollar upgrades have followed to get the business’ eating areas up to the preferred standards for the new chef.

“We are honored to have Chef Keller as a part of this new chapter in the Coral Casino’s storied legacy,” said Mr. Warner, who lives in Montecito and is known as the creator of Beanie Babies. “The restaurant experience will now sing in unison with the club’s history, architecture, amenities and unparalleled oceanfront location. It’s the final piece that will cement the Coral Casino as the most unique and coveted private beach club in the nation.”

The multi-million-dollar enhancements include a new members-only rooftop sundeck (adjacent to the second level restaurant) with lounge furniture, fire pit, and direct views of Butterfly Beach and sunsets.

Members also will benefit from a new cold plunge pool and expanded whirlpool spa, which has been relocated to the edge of the pool deck above the crashing waves. The private dining room at the second level restaurant will now feature retractable doors and windows to provide an indoor-outdoor experience, along with other upgrades at Fins café and The Crow’s Nest.

“A restaurant of this setting, standard and cuisine deserves buzz, energy and a vibrant ambiance,” said Mr. Warner. “We are glad that members, visitors and the local community will be able to experience this unequaled dining concept.”

