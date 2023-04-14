Tydes Restaurant to reopen in Montecito

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito, which is home to the Tydes Restaurant, continues to be temporarily closed due to construction. The Montecito Planning Commission has approved a plan to reopen the restaurant to the general public.

Tydes Restaurant and the rest of the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, plans are under way to reopen the Montecito restaurant to the general public.

The club was formerly associated with the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, which is across the street and has been closed since the pandemic started. The club and the Biltmore are owned by Montecito tycoon Ty Warner, who invented Beanie Babies, but the Biltmore is no longer involved with the club’s management.

The club has been undergoing renovation work.

“The Development Plan Amendment, approved by the Montecito Planning Commission on April 5, does not include any proposed structural alterations to the existing restaurant,” Alia Vosburg, the Santa Barbara County planner involved with the Coral Casino project, told the News-Press in an email. “Additionally, the amendment does not make any change to the maximum allowed restaurant seating, which was established by Condition No. 62 of the previously approved development plan.”

“Previously, registered overnight Biltmore Hotel guests were allowed regular use of the Coral Casino facility,” Ms. Vosburg said. “Under the Development Plan Amendment, (with the exception of the Tydes Restaurant) regular use of the Coral Casino facility is now limited to club members and their guests.”

Kelly Campbell, director of membership sales for Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, has declined to comment at this time.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com