TYLER, Gail (Walsh)

May 24, 1947 to May 21, 2020

Gail was born in Port Credit, Ontario, Canada and immigrated to the United States in 1964. After briefly returning to Canada she moved to the U.S. permanently in 1967. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1969 to be near her brother and sister and raise her twin daughters. She worked as a legal secretary and transitioned to a paralegal during her 25 years with Griffith and Thornburgh.

Gail was an excellent athlete and won awards in track while in school. She also enjoyed playing golf and tennis along with biking and hiking. She pursued an interest in art through oil painting which she relished. Gardening also brought her pleasure.

She was a giving person who donated her time to several worthy charities including: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) where she represented several children through the years; Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care where she and her beloved dogs Berkeley and Cleo provided pet therapy to patients at Serenity House: Job Smart (dress for success program) where she volunteered and transitioned into the Executive Director; Casa de Maria as a docent, and the Holiday Project where she and husband Terry visited nursing home residents on various holidays.

She was preceded in death by her parents G. Albert and Irene and her brother Robert Walsh.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years Terry, sister Patricia & Robert Riley and sister-in-law Roma Walsh.

Daughters Polly Pelly (Ivan) and Julie Capps and son Christopher Balsillie

Grand sons Aden Capps, Oliver and Ashton Pelly, and Connor, Tyler, and Maverick Balsillie.

Nephew Warren, Nieces; Kathy (Paul), Kelly (Jim), Lisa, Tracey (Larry) and 12 grand nieces and nephews.

Gail will be remembered for her indomitable spirit and her good will.

From the Prophet: “and what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from it’s restless tides, that it may rise and seek God unencumbered and when the earth shall claim your limbs, then you shall truly dance.”

The family would like to thank the kind folks at Visiting Nurse and Hospice care and Serenity House for their caring help. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to this fine organization. A service will be held at a future date.