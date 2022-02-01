U.N. Security Council holds meeting on Ukrainian crisis

COURTESY IMAGE

The U.N. Security Council met Monday to discuss the Russian troops massing on the border of Ukraine, with the U.S. and Russian ambassadors each blaming the other for escalating the situation.

On Monday morning, the U.N. Security Council met in New York City concerning the Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian border.

“They themselves are whipping up tensions and rhetoric and are provoking escalation. The discussions about a threat of war is provocative in and of itself. You are almost calling for this. You want it to happen. You’re waiting for it to happen,” said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia of the U.S. and its NATO allies, according to a report by ABC News.

“Let me be clear, there are no plans to weaken Russia, as claimed by our Russian colleague today. On the contrary, we welcome Russia as a responsible member of the international community. But it’s actions on the border of Ukraine are not responsible … Our recognition of the facts on the ground is not provocative. The threats of action if Russia’s security demands are provocative. Our encouraging diplomacy is not provocative. The provocation is from Russia not from us or others members of this council. We have made clear our commitment to the path of diplomacy. I hope our Russian colleagues will also choose this path and engage peacefully with the international community, including Ukraine. I say to Russia simply this: Your actions will speak for themselves and we hope and encourage that you make the right choices before this council today,” said the US. Ambassador in response.

“We do not understand what threats and provocations of escalation by Russia are being talked about,” responded the Russian ambassador.

“Ukraine sees no alternative to peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict … Yet we also see a surge in Russian disinformation campaigns, including false accusations of Ukraine plotting a military attack. This is not going to happen. This is direct evidence of Russia’s unwillingness to de-escalate. …We are well aware of Russia’s history of ploys and provocations … I have clear instructions from my government to reiterate today the absence of any aggressive intentions, as well as Ukraine’s strong commitment to peace,” said Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Monday’s meeting of the U.N. Security Council yielded no concrete results or plan of action. However, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State Department, the Russian Foreign Ministry today. This will be the first conversation since the U.S. responded in writing to Russia’ demands.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com