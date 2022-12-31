U.S. House committee releases Trump’s tax returns

By TOM GANTERT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The House Ways and Means Committee that is controlled by Democrats released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday.

The New York Post reported the returns cover the years 2015 to 2020. The Trumps reported positive income of $24.3 million in 2018 and $4.4 million in 2019 and had negative income in four of the six years in which tax returns were released.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a 29-page overview of the returns on Dec. 20.

Mr. Trump posted a video Dec. 23 on his social media platform Truth Social in response to his tax returns being released.

Mr. Trump called the release a “deranged political witch hunt.”

“Now, in an outrageous abuse of power, the radical Democrat Congress illegally obtained and leaked my personal tax returns which show only that I’ve had tremendous success. It’s been an amazing period of time. The seizure of these confidential records was completely unconstitutional,” Mr. Trump said. “There is no legitimate legislature (sic) purpose for their action. And if you look at what they’ve done, it’s so sad for our country.”

Mr. Trump said his tax returns contained relatively little information and said the returns were extremely complex and very few people would understand it.

Mr. Trump said Republicans should release President Joe Biden’s tax returns, which have already voluntarily been made public.