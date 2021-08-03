U.S. leads Olympics medals count

The U.S. just can’t get enough medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

There’s no doubt about that, with Team USA still in the lead on Monday with 64 medals (22 golds, 25 silvers and 17 bronzes).

China was in second place with 62 medals (29 golds, 17 silvers and 16 bronzes).

The Russian Olympic Committee was in third with 50 medals (12 golds, 21 silvers and 17 bronzes).

In fourth place on Monday was Great Britain with 35 medals (11 golds, 12 silvers and 12 bronzes.)

And Japan was in fifth place with 33 medals (17 golds, six silvers and 10 bronzes).

One of Monday’s gold medals was won by U.S. gymnast Jade Carey in the floor exercise. It’s the first gold for Carey, who participated in the individual competitions. Her score was 14.366.

The silver went to Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari, who scored 14.200. Mai Murakami of Japan and Angelina Melnikova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, tied for the bronze. They both had a score of 14.166.

Monday’s Olympics gave the U.S.’s West Coast a reason to cheer. Track athlete Raevyn Rogers of the Oregon Ducks advanced to the 800 meter final, set for this morning at 5:25 a.m. Pacific time.

Rogers qualified Monday with a third-place finish at 1:59.28.

Today’s competition continues on NBC and its sister networks, as well as NBC’s streaming service, peacock.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com