U.S. needs Title 42

If the border crisis wasn’t bad enough with thousands of illegals entering our country daily, a record of 234,088 in April, we now have the lifting of Title 42.

Title 42 is a public health order used by President Donald Trump to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to slow the flow of the emigrants. With COVID on the rise and border crossings setting records, President Joe Biden wants to lift Title 42.

This crisis was created when President Biden in his first week in office stopped construction of the border wall and agreements that President Trump had with Central American countries to curtail the flow of emigrants. These actions sent a message to the world that our borders are open.

At last count, there have been emigrants from 150 countries.

What has happened to the 15.000 Haitians that were under a bridge in Texas a few months ago?

Startling figures disclosed by the Department of Homeland Security show that the Biden administration covertly dispersed 273,396 illegals throughout the United States during a five-month period last year. Many of these emigrants have been transported by plane and bus to destinations throughout the country by Homeland Security at taxpayers’ expense.

Over two million illegals have entered the United States since Mr. Biden took office. And the cost to taxpayers and the effects on our society will

be felt by more crime, more homeless, more people on welfare and more drugs coming into the United States.

It is obvious that President Biden doesn’t want to secure the border. Who knows who we have in the country because of his policies?

If Title 42 is lifted, it will make the crisis worse, and the Mexican cartels richer!

Dennis Smith

Ventura