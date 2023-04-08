U.S. no longer at its pinnacle

“These are the times that try men’s souls” — again.

We now have four parties: Democratic, Republican, Independent and Don’t Know. I don’t think our citizenry is as intelligent as we would like to believe.

We are ignorant of our history, our progress and our values. We will never be perfect, but we must learn from our past or it will be repeated as we are now experiencing.

Once a faulty precedent is accepted, it will be repeated over and over again as “law.” When we pick and choose which laws we will accept or ignore, we will have no law, no borders, no character and no values. We are no longer the pinnacle of national power, empathy, compassion or aid. We are seen as a nation disintegrating very rapidly. We are not feared, or appreciated as the leading miracle nation, desired by people from around the world.

We can rise to the occasion once again if we choose. This is my concern for a future generation.

Randy Rosness

Solvang