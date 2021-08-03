U.S. Postal Service plans jobs fair

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

GOLETA — The U.S. Postal Service plans to hold a jobs fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Processing Center, 400 Storke Road.

During the free Goleta event, applicants for Postal Service jobs will help to create an employment profile. They also will be able to immediately apply for jobs.

The Postal Service is seeking people to fill these positions: postal support employee, mail handler assistant, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier and maintenance mechanic.

COURTESY PHOTO

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to fill various positions.

For more information, go to about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm.

— Dave Mason