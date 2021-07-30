U.S. remains ahead in medals at Olympics

Team USA remained ahead of everyone in medal counts at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday.

The U.S. had a whopping 41 medals, including 14 golds, 16 silvers and 11 bronzes.

China was in second place with 32 medals — 15 golds, seven silvers and 10 bronzes.

The Russian Olympic Committee placed third Thursday with 30 medals — nine golds, 12 silvers and nine bronzes.

Japan was in fourth place with 25 medals — 15 golds, four silvers and six bronzes.

Australia placed fifth Thursday with 20 medals, which consisted of eight golds, two silvers and 10 bronzes.

In the race for gold medals, China and Japan are tied for first place with 15 golds. The U.S. has the second highest number of golds: 14.

One of those golds was won by Thursday by Team USA’s Sunisa Lee, who shed tears of joy after winning the all-around gymnastics gold. Her teammate Jade Carey, who replaced Simone Biles, placed eighth during the competition at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Ms. Lee ended the competition with 57.433.

Her victory means the U.S. has won five straight women’s all-around golds, starting with Carly Patterson in 2004.

The silver in all-around gymnastics was won by Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who scored 57.298. The bronze was won by Angelina Melnikova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee. She had a score of 57.199.

The Olympics continue to air on NBC (KSBY-TV) and its sister networks, as well as on NBC’s free streaming platform, peacock.com.

