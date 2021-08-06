U.S. sees more gold at Tokyo Olympics

The United States is catching up to China for gold medals and has the clear lead in total hardware after day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

China holds 34 gold medals, and the United States has 29.

Overall, Team USA has racked up 91 medals, with 35 silver and 27 bronze. China has earned 74 medals total.

Japan has 22 gold medals, landing it in third of the gold-medal count.

The Russian Olympic Committee, with 58 total medals, is third in the total medal count, as of Thursday.

The U.S. Women’s National Team won the bronze medal in women’s football, defeating Australia 4-3.

Perhaps the highlight of the game was an early goal scored by Megan Rapinoe from a corner kick, a move called an Olimpico goal.

She got another goal, and Carli Lloyd scored two goals of her own.

Team USA pole vaulter Katie Nageotte earned gold after missing two attempts at the opening height of 4.5 meters.

She cleared 4.7 meters on her second attempt and flew over 4.8 and 4.85 meters on her first tries. She cleared her winning height of 4.9 meters on the second attempt.

She is the third American woman to win gold in pole vault.

Women’s PGA champ Nelly Korda drove her way to 9-under-par Thursday in the second round of the women’s golf tournament.

She shot nine birdies and an eagle with a total score of 62 and nearly set a record for a single-round score (reigning is 59).

Ms. Korda is leading the competition going into the third day. Players are preparing for a three-day tournament instead of four because of a possible storm.

The U.S.’s Nevin Harrison rowed her way to golf in the women’s canoe single 200-meter competition.

She is the first American woman to win gold in canoe sprint.

