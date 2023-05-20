U.S. started this mess

Ever wonder why so many folks are teeming at our southern border today?

It is because we have been such a bad neighbor to Central and South America for the past 175 years.

In the first place, we started a war with Mexico in 1848, marched our troops down to Mexico City, and made a deal to withdraw if Mexico gave us California, Arizona and New Mexico. We took away nearly half of Mexico’s land and more than half of their wealth.

Since then, America has been busy exploiting other countries down south by forcing economic policies favorable to big business and big banks in the U.S. Quite often we supported dictators who were willing to implement our economic policies, but at the same time took away citizens’ freedoms.

If this mess is our fault, maybe we should take a little more responsibility to make it right. If we don’t, China will replace us as Big Brother in the Americas, and our grandchildren will be working for Xi Jinping.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

(Former Goleta resident)