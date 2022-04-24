U.S. suffering under Biden

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

President Joe Biden

In response to Robert Baruch’s letter denouncing Trump (‘World Got Worse During Trump,” April 10, News-Press/Voices):

During President Trump’s administration, we were energy independent.

When we could utilize our own oil and because that supplies most of the power for electricity as well, our meter charges also were lower.

President Trump was working to finish the wall and put more restrictions on immigration through our southern border. That worked to stabilize the rush on our border. Because he was unpredictable, while he was sitting in Florida with President Xi Jinping of China, he announced a successful bombing on enemies in Syria. That is a show of strength, which acts as a deterrent against aggressors.

In contrast, after witnessing President Joe Biden’s disastrous and humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin took advantage of this administration’s weakness.

Remember that Mr. Biden opposed in 2011 the takedown of Osama bin Laden for being the mastermind behind the 9/11 attack.

Now President Biden has left billions of dollars of material and equipment. Now the Taliban and Iran are the best armed terrorist countries.

The Biden administration was the “perfect storm” for Mr. Putin to invade Ukraine, a nation he had long lusted after for its rich resources, fertile soil and access to the Red Sea and Sea of Agov.

In 1994, at the request of the United States, Great Britain and Russia, Ukraine, who had won its independence from Russia, was persuaded to give up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurance from Great Britain, Russia and the U.S. Ukraine was betrayed.

President Trump had provided military weapons to Ukraine before the war had started, and at long last, was successful in getting more of the NATO countries to pay their fair share, when the U.S. had been paying most of the bills.

China has become stronger because so many of our corporations, bedazzled by the potential market of China, have bowed to China’s demands upon them. They choose to ignore China’s forced imprisonment as laborers and genocide against Uighurs, Christians, Falun Gong practitioners and their blatant harvesting of human organs.

Facts: Gasoline nears $7 a gallon in California. Electricity rates are at an all time high. Our country is overrun with illegal immigrants; almost one fifth of the population has come here illegally.

Crime is running rampant across our nation, and criminals are set free, while anyone who came to D.C. on Jan. 6 is confined in prison.

Our constitutional rights to free speech and freedom to carry arms are under assault. Parents are investigated for caring about what their children are being taught in school.

Thankfully, the truth is starting to come out, but those on the side of anarchy have to resort to name calling, for the facts are not on their side.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang