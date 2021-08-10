U.S. wins most medals at Olympics

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics wrapped up last weekend with the U.S. the clear overall winner.

Team USA earned a whopping 113 medals, putting it far ahead of all the other teams in the total medal count. And it won the most gold medals, 39.

China placed second in the overall medal count at 88 and was close behind the U.S. in the gold medal count with 38.

Third place for the overall medal count went to the Russian Olympics Committee with 71, followed by Great Britain with 65 and Japan with 58.

In terms of gold medals, Japan placed third with 27, followed by Great Britain with 22 and the Russian Olympics Committee with 20.

It was an Olympics featuring new world records, some concerns because of COVID-19 and the weather, and the suspense of whether Simone Biles, regarded as the best gymnast in the world, would compete in one more competition before heading home. She did and won a bronze in the balance beam.

“Just to have the opportunity to compete one more time at the Olympics meant the world to me,” Biles told reporters afterward.

Team USA’s Sunisa Lee won the gold in artistic gymnastics.

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel set world records and left Tokyo with five gold medals.

Other U.S. gold medalists varied from Jennifer Valente in cycling to the Women’s 3X3 Basketball Team to Katie Ledecky in a new Olympics event, the 1,500-meter women’s freestyle.

Ledecky is the most decorated women’s swimmer in Olympics history.

And Xander Schauffele surpassed serious competition and won the gold in men’s individual stroke play in golf.

