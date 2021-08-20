uBreakiFix opens in SB

Technology repair shop serves customers on State Street

A new tech repair store, uBreakiFix, opened on State Street in Santa Barbara earlier this month.

uBreakiFix, a new technology repair shop that specializes in quick fixes, has opened on State Street, ready to offer services and repairs for any device with a power button.

The franchise, which is owned by tech insurance giant Asurion, has more than 700 locations nationwide and in Canada, though this is its first shop in Santa Barbara.

The new store opened earlier this month in Suite C of Five Points Plaza at 3987 State St.

uBreakiFix specializes in quick repairs for virtually any device with a power button, including smartphones, tablets, game consoles, speakers and drones.

uBreakiFix specializes in same day repairs and can service a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, game consoles, speakers and drones.

According to a news release, common fixes include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage.

The store can fix all kinds of electronics, regardless of make or model, and is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. The company offers free no-obligation diagnostics on all devices and a low-priced 90-day warranty on any repairs.

Mark Gonzales, the owner of the new Santa Barbara storefront, told the News-Press Thursday that he and his tech team are looking forward to serving the local community’s needs with their expertise and fast turnaround time.

“We’re basically looking forward to helping whoever needs anything done. I know right now it is really important for any consumer, if you break your phone and you can’t use it, it’s really tough,” Mr. Gonzales said. “So us being there and the only store that can provide same day service — the common reviews we get are ‘oh man, you can fix it in 2 hours’ and (customers) are very happy with the service.”

“Not many stores can carry those parts, and that’s the main advantage we have because we get things done right away, and (we) help the community by having the parts available and the right technicians for every job.”

Mr. Gonzales started working with uBreakiFix in 2019 when he opened his first franchise store near Reno, Nev. Prior to his involvement with the franchise, Mr. Gonzalez worked in the smartphone repair industry since 2006 after the launch of the first iPhone.

He now owns three uBreakiFix stores — two near Reno and the new location in Santa Barbara. He said he and his family have wanted to move to Santa Barbara for about two decades now, and opening the store gave them the opportunity to finally do so.

“It’s a great opportunity to start a new life here,” Mr. Gonzales said.

For more information on the new store or to book a repair, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/santabarbara. Customers can book an appointment in advance or stop by the store for walk-in service.

