UC announces lawsuit

The University of California has announced plans to sue the federal government over a new visa policy for international students.

Under the policy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they attend universities that offer only online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit will seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing the order, according to a UC news release.