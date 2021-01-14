UC announces plans for in-person instruction this fall

The University of California announced earlier this week that it is planning for a return to primary in-person instruction system-wide starting this fall across its 10 campuses.

The plan, announced Monday by UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake, would enable prospective and current students and their families “to understand our goal well in advance amid the uncertainties of the pandemic,” read a news release for Dr. Drake’s office.

UC officials say that, with COVID-19 vaccines soon becoming available to students, staff and faculty, that it is preparing to welcome students back to all of its campuses, “while remaining vigilant in all critical prevention efforts and continuing to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community.”

In a statement, Dr. Drake shared, “As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes. Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”

Dr. Drake made the decision in consultation with the 10 UC chancellors.

The decision was announced this week allowing the UC to stay “flexible and nimble,” to ensure those interested have the latest information for decisions on enrollment, housing and other aspects of university life.

The specific plans for resuming fall classes, including additional safety measures and starting dates, will be announced by the individual campus, which will coordinate with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines.

email: mwhite@newspress.com