UC campuses to require COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Barbara County confirms 42 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The University of California will require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall for students and staff prior to their return to campus, it announced Thursday.

The requirement is contingent on full FDA authorization, not just emergency approval. The university may only encourage vaccination until it is fully approved.

UC is following the policies of California State University.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”

To access UC campuses in the fall, students must update their immunization documentation with vaccination records or an approved exemption.

Student health centers will help students find local resources for vaccination if students are unable to access their doses.

“Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end,” said UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake.

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Thursday detected 42 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and 154 cases are still infectious in the county.

There have been a cumulative 33,994 COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Thursday, bringing the total to 447 deaths.

One of the deceased lived in Santa Barbara, and the other resided in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, increasing its total to 6,236 cases of which 31 cases are active.

Santa Maria confirmed 11 cases. It has a cumulative 11,448 cases, and 41 cases are still infectious.

Goleta counted five new cases, which brings its total to 1,786 cases of which 19 cases are active.

The following areas also confirmed daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (1,366 total, seven active); Lompoc, four cases (3,642 total, eight active); Orcutt, three cases (1,812 total, 10 active); Isla Vista, one case (1,298 total, 11 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,205 total, 11 active).

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across Santa Barbara County, and three patients are in critical care. One patient is utilizing a ventilator.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com