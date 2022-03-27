UC San Diego beats UCSB softball team

By BRITT CALVILLO

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB softball team dropped its series opener against the UC San Diego Tritons with a 5-1 loss Friday.

UCSD took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after two Tritons notched hits down the left field line.

The first at-bat for the Gauchos was senior Maci Fines, who came off a 2-2 count with a deep double to center field, registering her eighth of the season and setting a new career high.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second, but the Tritons tallied another run in the third, moving the score to 3-0.

The top of the fourth saw a pitching change for UCSB as junior Lexy Mills came in to relieve Camryn Snyder in the circle. Mills went on to pitch a full three innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out four and walking two.

Sophomore Madelyn McNally was responsible for UCSB’s second hit of the day as she singled through the left side. In true McNally fashion, she quickly stole second – her seventh stolen base of the year. Although in scoring position, the Gauchos weren’t able to put up a run.

Santa Barbara entered the top of the seventh with the score 5-0. Mills led off for her team and notched a few firsts as a Gaucho — recording her first hit, stolen base and run. The Kansas transfer singled up the left side and went on to steal second as Tyler Goldstein was at bat.

It was junior Sam Denehy who brought Mills across the plate, recording her second RBI of the season and moving the score to 5-1. Unfortunately, the game would end on the next play and leave the Gauchos with the loss.



Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com