UC San Diego defeats UCSB softball team

By BRITT CALVILLO

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB softball team dropped both games in its doubleheader with UC San Diego, losing 8-4 and 9-1 to the Tritons Saturday afternoon at Campus Diamond.

With the losses, the Gauchos fall to 9-22 and 1-5 in conference play on the season.

The Tritons opened in the first game, scoring in the top of the first inning with a solo home run from their center fielder Keila Bosinger. Shortstop Madelyn McNally responded to the Tritons with a single up the left side just before stealing second base — putting herself in scoring position. Junior Sam Denehy then hit a single through the right side, plating McNally and tying up the game.

San Diego found two runs in the third and another three in the fourth, moving the score to 6-1 in favor of the Tritons. Both teams were scoreless in the fifth, but UCSD scored another run in the sixth before moving to defense.

The Gauchos, down by four, had their best offense in the bottom of the sixth. Lexy Mills, Sam Denehy and Ashley Donaldson were responsible for three of the nine hits by Santa Barbara.

Mills recorded her first double as a Gaucho just before advancing to third after a single from Denehy. Denehy stole second as Chloe Stewart was at bat, and an error by the Triton catcher allowed Mills to make it home.

With the score now 7-2, Ashley Donaldson hit her first triple of the season, bringing Denehy across the plate. A Triton throwing error to third base, which resulted in the ball going in the Gaucho dugout, allowed Donaldson to advance to home plate and cut the score to 7-4.

The Tritons put up another run in the seventh, and although the Gauchos outhit their opponents 9-8, the hits did not translate into runs, and the game ended 8-4.

GAME 2

Six Gauchos were responsible for the seven hits in their second game of the day.

This includes Korie Thomas, Maci Fines, Sam Denehy and Lexy Mills, who each had a hit apiece. Madelyn McNally registered two hits and is riding a 5-game on-base streak.

UCSB entered the bottom of the first down by one but was able to tie up the game after McNally scored on a fielding error by the Triton’s first baseman.

Junior pitcher Lexy Mills tossed three shutout innings before allowing a Triton run in the fifth that gave UCSD the lead, 2-1

Late Triton runs were the downfall for the Gauchos as San Diego scored four in the sixth and another three in the seventh. UCSB wasn’t able to make up the difference, resulting in a 9-1 loss.

UCSB will continue conference play on the road next weekend, competing in a three-game series against Cal Poly at Bob Janssen Field.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

