UCLA beats UCSB baseball team

LOS ANGELES— Four errors and six unearned runs plagued the Gauchos Tuesday night as the No. 21 UCSB baseball team fell to No. 25 UCLA 7-2 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

JD Callahan (1-1) earned the start and tossed three full innings finding seven of his nine outs on strikeouts. Six runs would score under with him on the mound but all of them would be unearned.

The lefty power hitters of the Gauchos stayed hot as Kyle Johnson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run, and Blake Klassen went 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

UCSB touched home first, scoring a run in the top of the second inning as Kyle Johnson led off with a double into right field and walks by both Christian Kirtley and Jason Willow loaded the bases with drawing walks. The nine-hitter Mason Eng stepped to the plate and for the third straight game drove in a run collecting an RBI groundout back to the mound.

UCLA tied the game in the bottom half on a ball that just tipped off Sprinkle’s glove at short and allowed a Bruin runner to score from third unearned. The Gauchos quickly regained the lead in the top of the third as Sprinkle drew a lead-off walk and Klassen stayed hot with an RBI double deep to left center to put his team up 2-1.

Once again, the Bruins answered in the bottom half compliments of three tough infield balls that the Gauchos couldn’t convert into outs. Two would be scored as errors as five unearned runs came across in the frame to give UCLA the 6-2 lead.

UCLA scored one more in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead 7-2.

UCSB now returns home for a three-game series with Hawai’i at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Game one is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

