UCLA Health opens office in Montecito

MONTECITO — UCLA has opened a primary care health center in Montecito and specialty care offices will follow.

A specialty office including cardiology will be added in Montecito in the fall, and a hematology and oncology practice and a new infusion center will open in Santa Barbara in January 2021.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the office, at 1187 Coast Village Road, is run by two local internists, Dr. Amanda Scott and Dr. Dennis Hughes. Both are practicing physicians in Montecito.

Dr. Scott completed her Internal Medicine residency training at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The Pasadena native worked as a clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, earned her medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and spent more than six years at a tribal clinic in Santa Ynez before joining UCLA Health.

Dr. Hughes earned his medical degree from New Jersey Medical School in Newark, completed his training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and worked on the peninsula before joining UCLA Health.

The Indiana native graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s in microbiology.

Appointments with UCLA Health in Montecito can be made at https://www.uclahealth.org/montecito/default.cfm.

— Grayce McCormick