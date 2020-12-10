UCSB A&L cancels in-person events

UCSB Arts & Lectures announced Wednesday that all of its in-person events scheduled for February through May have been canceled because of COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused national and international artists to cancel their tours.

Arts & Lectures is reimagining 2021 and will announce a new virtual lineup in early January. UCSB is hoping to include some familiar faces.

Patrons have three options for unused tickets: get a refund, donate the money, convert the balance of remaining tickets into a donation to Arts & Lectures, accept event credit or keep funds in an Arts & Lectures account through June for future ticket purchases.

To contact the ticket office with questions, call 805-893-3535 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Grayce McCormick