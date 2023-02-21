UCSB alum among first Peace Corp volunteers to return to service overseas

UCSB graduate Maximiliano Torres is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.

The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was motivated to join the Peace Corps in order to help other communities while seeing the world,” Mr. Torres said. “I hope to gain more experience in teaching and a better perspective in global affairs. I’m excited to adapt to a different environment and create new bonds.”

Mr. Torres graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in linguistics. He will serve as a volunteer in Costa Rica in the education sector.

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 48 countries around the world.

The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.

