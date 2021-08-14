UCSB announces Mendell Fellowship recipients

UCSB has announced its list of 15 recipients of this year’s Mendell Graduate Fellowship competition through its Walter H. Capps Center.

The Steve and Barbara Mendell Graduate Fellowship in Cultural Literacy began in 2006 and has supported graduates whose research aims to advance the goals of cultural literacy and ethics.

This year’s awardees are Brett Aho, Nicole de Silva, Olga Faccani, Amy Fallas, Janna Haider, Emma John, Benjamin Jameson-Ellsmore, Julie Johnson, Mariah Miller, Kendall Ota, Cierra Sorin, Morgane Thonnart, Anna Wald, Teng Xu and Xiuhe Zhang.

For more information on the fellowship, visit cappscenter.ucsb.edu/opportunities.

— Madison Hirneisen