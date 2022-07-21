UCSB announces schedule for its swimmers

The UCSB Gauchos take Campus Pool together for the first time on Oct. 1 for their Blue vs Gold intrasquad meet.

The six-month regular season slate begins on Oct. 8 when rival Cal Poly comes to town for a season-opening dual meet. Then it’s on the road to Bakersfield for both teams as CSU Bakersfield hosts back-to-back multi-team meets on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

The Gaucho women then close out the opening month at home with a battle with the Bruins as UCLA comes to Campus Pool on Oct. 21.

November opens up on the 5th down in Malibu with both Gaucho teams heading south to face UC San Diego and host Pepperdine. UCSB then gets a week off before heading out on the longest road trip of the regular season, a four-day road trip to the Utah Tech Invite in St. George, Utah that spans from Nov. 16-19. It will be a great chance for the Gauchos to familiarize themselves with the facility that plays host to this year’s MPSF Championships.

The sole December meet comes just before winter break on Dec. 17 with the Gauchos once again taking on CSUB at its home facility, but this time in a dual match.

UCSB is on the road for the entirety of January starting down in Riverside, for a dual meet with Cal Baptist on Jan. 14. The following week the women’s team faces UC Davis on Jan. 20 before both teams take on Pacific the very next day.

Finally, the month comes to a close out in Las Vegas with a two-day meet that begins on Jan. 28 and features Wyoming and host UNLV.

The final home contest and regular season meet of the year is a two-day affair, the UCSB Invite, which begins on Feb. 3 and will serve as the Senior Day meet.

The MPSF Championships take place from Feb. 15–18th in St. George, Utah.

The women’s NCAA Championships will take place in Knoxville, Tenn. from March 14 to March 18. The men’s championships are set for March 2 to March 25 in Minneapolis.

