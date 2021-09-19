UCSB art/design museum reopens with new exhibits

COURTESY PHOTO

“Irresistible Delights: Recent Gifts to the Art Collection” will be on view when the Art, Design & Architecture Museum at UCSB reopens Saturday.

The Art, Design & Architecture Museum at UCSB will reopen Saturday with three new exhibitions.

“Irresistible Delights: Recent Gifts to the Art Collection” will be on view from Saturday through Dec. 12.

Included will be the AD&A Museum’s holdings that have been donated by friends, patrons, alumni and faculty during the past decade. Recent accessions include works by Amy Cutler, Alison Saar, Masami Teraoka and Brenna Youngblood.

DAIGENGNA DUOER PHOTO

A Gagaku performance with Taiko drum is from “Gagaku Workshops: Court Music and Dance from Japan.” An exhibit, “Sound of a Thousand Years: Gagaku Instruments from Japan,” will open Saturday at the AD&A Museum at UCSB.

“Sound of a Thousand Years: Gagaku Instruments from Japan,” which is on view from Saturday through May 1, presents the history of the Gagaku orchestra at the Imperial Palace of Japan. The exhibit features instruments, scores, costumes, ancient depictions of performances, videos, photographs and other objects of material culture.

“From Riggs to Neutra and Niemeyer: Tremaine Houses, 1936-1977” presents four mid-20th century modern houses in and around Santa Barbara. On view from Saturday through May 1, it includes houses and projects by Lutah Maria Riggs, Arvin B. Shaw III, Richard Neutra, Oscar Niemeyer and Paul L. Soderberg.

Admission to the museum is always free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The museum’s programs include “Cheap and Thin: Richard Neutra and Frank Lloyd Wright,” an online talk via Zoom by Dr. Raymond R. Neutra at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

And “Tremaine Houses: The Untold Story of the Mid-Century Santa Barbara Homes That Made Modern Architectural History” will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Professor Volker Welter will present the talk outdoors at the AD&D museum, 552 University Road.

LUTAH MARIA RIGGER PAPERS, AD&A MUSEUM AT UCSB

“From Riggs to Neutra and Niemeyer: Tremaine Houses, 1936-1977” is among the new exhibits at the AD&A Museum at UCSB. The exhibit concerns houses built and projects by Lutah Maria Riggs and Arvin B. Shaw, Richard Neutra, Oscar Niemeyer, and Paul L. Soderburg. Above is a 1947 view of the swimming pool at the beach club (not realized) at Serena Beach near Montecito, and those involved were Lutah Maria Riggs and Arvin B. Shaw III.

The museum has instituted the following protocols to stay consistent with Santa Barbara County and state public health policies:

— All visitors, students, faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings in the museum galleries. Face coverings will be provided to those visitors who do not have one.

— Visitors from outside UCSB, including vendors, consultants and external collaborators, will be required to fill an On Demand Screening Survey on the day of their visit and receive approval before arriving on campus, where they will show clearance badges.

— Visitors affiliated with UCSB (students, faculty, staff) will need to complete a COVID-19 Screening Survey and receive the subsequent approval before arriving on campus.

— The museum´s front desk personnel will ask all visitors (affiliated and non-affiliated) to show their clearance badge from the screening survey.

— Visitors who have not filled their surveys in advance of their arrival on campus will be asked to do so at the museum’s entry. To this end, the museum will provide online access to the screening survey via a tablet that will be disinfected after each use.

— Museum galleries will be cleaned weekly by the university’s Custodial Services.

— Researchers are asked to refer to www.museum.ucsb.edu to request an appointment.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com