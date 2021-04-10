UCSB Arts & Lectures holds spring book giveaways

As part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Thematic Learning Initiative, free copies of two books will be distributed to the Santa Barbara area.

“Dusk, Night, Dawn” by Anne Lamott began being distributed on Wednesday this past week, and “Love Your Enemies” by Arthur C. Brooks will be distributed starting April 21.

They will be available during business hours, while supplies last, at the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley Library at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The Thematic Learning Initiative “extends the conversation from the stage into the community, inspiring lifelong learning opportunities that initiate change and empowerment.”

Learn more at thematic-learning.org.

— Grayce McCormick