UCSB Arts & Lectures hosts Anna Deavere Smith

COURTESY PHOTO

Anna Deavere Smith



Anna Deavere Smith will perform “Notes From the Field / Snapshots: Portraits of a World in Transition,” a play about injustice in low-income communities, as part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Race to Justice virtual event series.

The performance followed by an audience Q&A will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday., and ticket holders may replay the event for one week.

Ms. Deavere Smith, a MacArthur Foundation honored playwright, uses theater to communicate complex issues of community, character and diversity in America. She is known for conversation-starting one-woman shows.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for UCSB students. To register, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-3535 for more information.

— Annelise Hanshaw