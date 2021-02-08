UCSB Arts & Lectures hosts founder of Patagonia

The founder of Pataginia, Yvon Chouinard, joins UCSB Arts & Lectures’ virtual lineup with “Protecting Public Land, in Conversation with Hal Herring” at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Clips from Patagonia’s recent film “Public Trust” are woven into the conversation. The film explores the threats of extractive industries on public land.

Journalist Hal Herring will expand on the future of public land alongside Mr. Chouinard.

Mr. Chouinard was the executive producer of “Public Trust” (2020), “DamNation” (2014) and “Artifishal” (2019). He has authored several books with topics ranging from nature, to business and philosophy.

He co-founded the Fair Labor Association, 1% for the Planet, the Textile Exchange, The Conservation Alliance and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

He resides in Ventura.

Mr. Herring has worked over the past 20 years uncovering the effort of wealthy corporations seeking to take ownership of public lands.

The presentation is part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ House Call series, which delivers talent and bright minds to viewers’ screens.

The event is free, with prior registration required. For more information, call (805) 893-3535 or register at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

—Annelise Hanshaw