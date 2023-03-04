UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Ballet Hispánico

SANTA BARBARA — Ballet Hispánico will perform its first evening-length work, “Dońa Perón,” at 8 p.m. March 11 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

“Dońa Perón” explores the legacy of Argentinian icon Eva Perón. She was an activist and actress, as well as the first lady of Argentina in 1946. She is most widely known for her women’s suffrage activism and forming of the Peronista Feminist Party in 1949.

Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa explores the life of Eva Perón through the lens of her own Latina experience.

Ballet Hispánico was founded by Tina Ramirez in 1970 after she was inspired by the civil rights movement. The organization is the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States. Its goal is to provide a “haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary,” according to UCSB Arts and Lectures, which is presenting the March 11 performance.

Ms. Ramirez won the National Medal of Arts for Ballet Hispánico, headquartered in New York City. It is run by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro.

Tickets cost $41 to $71 for general admission and $20 for UCSB students. To purchase, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or www.granadasb.org.

— Annika Bahnsen