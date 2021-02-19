UCSB Arts & Lectures presents chefs

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Chefs in Conversation featuring Samin Nosrat and Yotam Ottolenghi,” a virtual talk at 11 a.m. Feb. 28.

As an undergraduate studying English at UC Berkeley, Ms. Nosrat took a detour into the kitchen at Chez Panisse restaurant, which happily determined the course of her life and career.

Since 2000, she pursued her twin passions of food and words with equal vigor, aiming to create work that inspires, creates community, and raises cultural, social and environmental awareness, according to a news release.

Ms. Nosrat learned to cook at Chez Panisse, in Italy alongside Benedetta Vitali and Dario Cecchini and at the former Eccolo in Berkeley.

She studied poetry with Robert Hass, Shakespeare with Stephen Booth and journalism with Michael Pollan.

Her book, “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,” was illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. It is a New York Times bestseller and the 2018 James Beard General Cookbook of the Year. A documentary series based on the book is now streaming on Netflix.

In March, Ms. Nosrat will appear among the celebrity guests and renowned chefs in Netflix’s new family-friendly food series “Waffles + Mochi,” featuring former first lady Michelle Obama.

Mr. Ottolenghi served as a pastry chef at three London restaurants: the Michelin-starred Capital Restaurant, Kensington Place and Launceston Place in Kensington New Town. In 1999, he became head pastry chef at the artisanal pastry shop Baker and Spice.

In 2006, Mr. Ottolenghi began writing a weekly column for The Guardian titled “The New Vegetarian.”

Mr. Ottolenghi has hosted several television specials and served as a guest judge on the ninth and eleventh season of the cooking game show “Masterchef Australia.”

In his recently-released bestselling cookbook “Flavor” (released Oct. 13), Mr. Ottolenghi teams up with his test kitchen’s Ixta Belfrage to reveal how flavor is created and amplified through 100 plant-based recipes.

For information, call 805-893-3535 or log on to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Gerry Fall