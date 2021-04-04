UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Jane Goodall

COURTESY PHOTO

Acclaimed primatologist Jane Goodall will discuss “Hope Fuels a Better World” during a virtual UCSB Arts & Lectures talk.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Jane Goodall, the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a U.N. messenger of peace, during “Hope Fuels a Better World” at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dr. Goodall will have a conversation with local radio broadcasting veteran Catherine Remak during the virtual program.

In 1960 at age 26, Dr. Goodall arrived in Tanzania tasked with being the first to formally observe and better understand humanity’s closest living relatives in the animal kingdom: wild chimpanzees.

Dr. Goodall’s subsequent groundbreaking discoveries revealed truths about chimpanzee behavior and humankind. Now the primatologist turns her attention to humans with her popular Hopecast podcast, among other projects.

Dr. Goodall shares the importance and power of making space for hope, as it spurs the indomitable human spirit to take action, even in the most grim situations. In light of current global threats — climate crisis and the sixth extinction, rampant cruelty inflicted on humans and animals — Dr. Goodall will share her hopes for change and how all people have a role to play, as individuals and as a community.

This conversation with Ms. Remak will be followed by a Q&A.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for UCSB students. To purchase, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535, or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Gerry Fall