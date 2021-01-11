UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Ta-Nehisi Coates

Acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates will give a virtual presentation as part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Race to Justice series at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Audience members can ask questions in a session moderated by Terrance Wooten, professor in the UCSB Department of Black Studies.

Mr. Coates, a MacArthur fellow, is the author of “Between the World and Me,” which won a National Book Award. He also wrote acclaimed bestsellers “Beautiful Struggle” and “We Were Eight Years in Power.” The late Toni Morrison praised his work as “required reading.”

HBO adapted “Between the World and Me” this fall, starring Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett. He is also the author of Marvel comics’ “The Black Panther” and “Captain America.”

He was a national correspondent for The Atlantic and is now a distinguished writer in residence at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

His writing combines reporting prowess, historical perspectives and personal narrative to give a view of challenging issues such as discriminatory housing policies and mass incarceration.

His debut novel, released in September 2019, was an NAACP finalist and a selection in Oprah’s Book Club.

Tickets are $10 for the public and free for UCSB students, and the event can be played for up to a week afterward. Register online at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-3535.

— Annelise Hanshaw