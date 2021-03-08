UCSB Arts & Lectures showcases Sonia De Los Santos’s family-friendly music

Sonia De Los Santos, regarded as a “Latin children’s music artist you should know” by Billboard, is presenting “En Casa con Sonia” free through UCSB Arts & Lectures.

The on-demand video, approximately 45 minutes, will be available Mach 13-20, but audiences must register by 10 a.m. March 13 for access.

Sonia De Los Santos, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, sings in Spanish and English with rhythms inspired by Latin America and North American folk traditions.

“En Casa con Sonia” provides a personal story highlighting music making and cultural bridge building.

She won a Parents’ Choice Foundation Gold Award for her first solo family music album “Mi Viaje.” Her follow-up album ¡Alegría! was nominated for a Latin Grammy.

To register for access, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Annelise Hanshaw